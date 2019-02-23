Guyana News

Pump station and sluice commissioned at Herstelling

By Staff Writer
CEO of the Caricom Development Fund, Rodinald Soomer (DPI photo)

The Ministry of Agriculture through the Rural Agricultural Infrastructure Development Project (RAID) yesterday commissioned a Pump Station and Sluice at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

A release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the new structure will serve Herstelling, Providence South, Barnwell, Junor and Mocha Arcadia. These areas, the release said, are known for the cultivation of plantains, banana, ground provision, citrus, mangoes and other cash crops.

Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder, in his address at the ceremony, highlighted the work done by the Ministry thus far under this initiative…..

