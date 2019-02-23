Region One sees significant drop in maternal deaths for 2018

The Barima/Waini area in Region One saw maternal deaths fall by 50 per cent last year.

According to a Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) press release, this announcement was made by the acting Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr Vishal Ramjas on Thursday during the visit of the Minister within the Public Health Ministry, Dr Karen Cummings, to Hobodeia Health Post. Her visit was part of a three-day stay in the sub-Region to get a first-hand look at health-related progress in the hinterland area.

The RHO told a community gathering that in 2018, less women died from pregnancy-related complications when compared to official regional statistics compiled for 2017…..