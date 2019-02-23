SOCU under audit

Following reports of grave mismanagement taking place at the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), an audit going as far back as 2014 will be conducted.

Stabroek News understands that members of the Guyana Police Force’s audit department yesterday met with SOCU head and based on a request, certain documents including receipts for items bought for the office, are to be submitted as part of an audit.

Persons close to the unit have expressed concern that police auditors as opposed to an independent auditor are being used when the unit is a part of the force. Several attempts to reach Police Commissioner Leslie James on the matter yesterday were futile…..