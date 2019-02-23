Guyana News

Trump’s Republic message cites Guyana’s respect for democratic governance, institutions

By Staff Writer
U.S. President Donald Trump

In what will be seen as a veiled reference to the ongoing controversy here following the December 21, 2018 passage of a motion of no-confidence against the government, US President Donald Trump’s Republic message referred to the “future direction” of the country and its honouring of democratic governance and institutions.

Trump’s message also appeared to allude to the ongoing crisis in neighbouring Venezuela.

The message addressed to President David Granger said:….

