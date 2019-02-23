Two Corentyne rice farmers arrested after six cows shot dead

A long-simmering feud between Upper Corentyne rice and cattle farmers turned deadly last weekend after six cows were shot and killed. Two rice farmers have since been arrested.

The rice farmers were arrested on Thursday. They are being accused of shooting six cattle that were reportedly in the vicinity of their rice fields last weekend. The incident is the latest in a dispute between rice and cattle farmers in that area which has been ongoing for a number of years now. Rice farmers have previously called for cattle owners to ensure that their animals do not stray into their fields.

In the latest incident, it has been discovered that six cows so far, were shot and killed sometime last weekend…..