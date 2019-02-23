Underwear thief fined

A man was fined yesterday after pleading guilty to stealing underwear and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Munishwar Singh pleaded guilty to both of the charges, which were read by Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown.

It was alleged that on February 21st, at Water and Church streets, Georgetown, Singh stole 12 undergarments, valued, $4,200, from Dennis Henry. The other charge stated that Singh, at the same date and at the same location, had a sharp-edged instrument in his possession.

After his pleas to the charges, Singh was subsequently fined a total of $40,000, with the alternative of a two-month jail sentence if he cannot pay the fine.