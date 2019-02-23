Upgrade for technical education programmes in regions 1, 7

The Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes being offered in regions One and Seven are set to be improved with the signing of a $114 million contract between the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Caribbean Engineering and Management Consultants Inc. (CEMCO) on Monday.

According to a MoE press release, the contract falls under the Guyana Skills Development and Employability Project (GSDEP), which is financed by the Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Education with funding secured from the Caribbean Development Bank to the tune of US$12,252,000.

Under the Enhanced Learning Component, Design and Construction Supervision Services, the Bartica Secondary School Practical Instruction Department (Bartica, Region Seven) and North West Secondary School Practical Instruction Department (Mabaruma, Region One) are to be upgraded, the MoE added…..