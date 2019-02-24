Guyana News

Cops destroy acre of ganja discovered at Linden

By Staff Writer
The acre of cannabis that was being cultivated

A party of policemen last Wednesday discovered and destroyed a quantity of dried and cultivated cannabis and other items at Ten Miles, Millie’s Hideout, Linden.

The cannabis being destroyed

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press release, said that acting on information received, the ranks went to the location, where they found and subsequently destroyed the items by fire.

Among the items found were several make-shift camps containing a quantity of dried cannabis, one hammock, and three mattresses with make shift beds, a quantity of clothing and kitchen utensils. An acre of cannabis was also being grown, he said.No arrests have yet been made.

One of the makeshift camps

