Cops undergo sensitisation training on gender, sexual minorities

Over 140 police ranks from divisions across the country have benefitted from recently concluded training workshops on gender, sexuality and human rights.

A closing ceremony for the first phase of the training initiative, which is the result of a collaboration between the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) Guyana, and Guyana Trans United (GTU), the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Ministry of Public Security, was held last Wednesday to mark World Day of Social Justice.

According to a press release issued on Thursday by SASOD Guyana, the ceremony was held at the Guyana Police Force Officers’ Training Centre, where Deputy Police Commissioner (Administration), Paul Williams, who represented Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, reiterated the GPF’s commitment to continuous education for the eradication of discrimination and the protection of human rights. “Mr. Williams remarked on the necessity of collaboration and training for collective progress, and endorsed subsequent phases of this collaborative training programme. He voiced optimism for an inclusive and respectful Police Force and stated “that there must be no discrimination,”” the release said…..