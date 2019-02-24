Decision still pending on Guyana Prize

A decision on the future of the Guyana Prize for Literature is currently with the ministerial plenary that is performing the functions of Cabinet.

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, who also has responsibility for the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport, told Stabroek News last Monday that the report of a forum that was held to discuss the issue last November “is at the level of Cabinet.”

He indicated that it was intended that a presentation would be made to Cabinet but a resource person involved in the report, whose presence is considered essential, is overseas-based and, therefore, the presentation had been delayed. The latest call for entries for the Guyana Prize for Literature was launched in January, 2017, with a March, 2017 deadline…..