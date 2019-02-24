Exxon getting EPA approval for Liza Phase 2

ExxonMobil is expected to receive its permit from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) this week for its Liza Phase 2 operations in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana, after assuring the agency that it could cover the liability in the event of an oil spill.

In addition, the standard used in measuring ExxonMobil’s financial absorbance capacity for offshore spill protection will now be used for all other companies seeking to explore offshore, depending on the type of works and possible risks, Head of the EPA Dr. Vincent Adams says.

“Today, I received all of the documentation and liability to cover any form of spills with respect to the insurance and they have submitted what was needed. It is fair to say that by the 1st of March, latest, they will get the permit,” Adams told Sunday Stabroek in an interview last Wednesday…..