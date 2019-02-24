Ganja smugglers busted at Weldaad

Two persons will soon be charged after being intercepted by police with almost two kilos of ganja.

Police, in a press release last evening, said that acting on information received, ranks intercepted a public transportation vehicle which was Georgetown-bound along the Weldaad Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

In the bust, which occurred around 1.30 pm, two passengers of the vehicle were found in possession of three taped parcels of processed cannabis, with a total weight of 1.986 kilogrammes. They are being processed for court, the release added.