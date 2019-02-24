Joint Services search prisons countrywide

Joint Services searches at all of Guyana’s penitentiaries yesterday unearthed a large number of contraband, including weapons and phones, the Guyana Police Force said last evening.

In a statement, police disclosed that in excess of two hundred ranks, inclusive of senior officers, were involved in the operations and no incidents were recorded.

Items found included cellular phones, phone chargers, cellphone batteries, cigarette lighters, a quantity of cannabis, a quantity of razor blades, metal spoons and forks, nail clippers, construction nails, smoking utensils, improvised weapons, playing cards, sand paper, broken mirrors, copper wires, scissors, tobacco leaves and earpieces. Prisons are located at Timehri, Georgetown, Lusignan, New Amsterdam, and Mazaruni.