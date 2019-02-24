Guyana News

Joint Services search prisons countrywide

By Staff Writer
Some of the prohibited items found during the Joint Services searches at the various prisons around the country yesterday (Photo courtesy of the Guyana Police Force)

Joint Services searches at all of Guyana’s penitentiaries yesterday unearthed a large number of contraband, including weapons and phones, the Guyana Police Force said last evening.

In a statement, police disclosed that in excess of two hundred ranks, inclusive of senior officers, were involved in the operations and no incidents were recorded.

Items found included cellular phones, phone chargers, cellphone batteries, cigarette lighters, a quantity of cannabis, a quantity of razor blades, metal spoons and forks, nail clippers, construction nails, smoking utensils, improvised weapons, playing cards, sand paper, broken mirrors, copper wires, scissors, tobacco leaves and earpieces. Prisons are located at Timehri, Georgetown, Lusignan, New Amsterdam, and Mazaruni.

