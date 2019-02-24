Linden TV licence almost done deal – Harmon

Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced on Friday that Linden is on the cusp of receiving a long-awaited television licence.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday, Harmon said the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) Chairman Leslie Sobers has indicated that the licence would be made available after the establishment of a management committee, which would be responsible for administration. Harmon told those gathered at a flag raising ceremony at the Linden Bus Park that this establishment “will be addressed next week.”

“This is historical for you Linden. Things are happening here in Linden and once we have worked out those issues, you can be assured that you will receive the licence within one week,” he was quoted as saying…..