Port Kaituma man dies after motorbike accident

A Port Kaituma man is now dead after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding while descending a hill at 26 Miles Access Road, Port Kaituma, in Region One on Friday evening.

Dead is Alvin Blair, a resident of Fitzburg, Port Kaituma.

Additionally, the pillion rider of Blair’s motorcycle, Roy Spencer, 31, who is also from Fitzburg, suffered a broken leg and a broken jaw in the accident, which occurred around 10 pm. Sunday Stabroek understands that Blair and Spencer were proceeding along the 26 Miles Access Road on motorcycle CH 2517. While descending a hill, Blair reportedly rode into a pot hole, resulting in him losing control. The motorcycle subsequently toppled and both men were pitched off.

Blair was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, while Spencer was admitted as a patient at the Pakera District Hospital.