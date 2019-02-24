Telisha Williams: On a mission to protect children

Telisha Williams is a young woman who has made it her mission to ensure the country’s children receive the protection many of them so desperately need and whether it is in church, on the road or at a wedding reception she does not hesitate to represent a child even if it means standing up to the parents.

With preliminary figures indicating that there were over 4,000 reports of various forms of abuse received last year Williams, the attorney attached to the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA), knows the importance of protecting one child at a time.

Growing up in an extended family environment Williams and her cousins witnessed domestic violence and from as young as eight years old, being the eldest, she said, she wanted to protect her cousins from the violence.

A lover of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” an American, action-crime television series, Williams said she always wanted to be like one of the lead characters, Alexandra ‘Alex’ Cahill, who was an assistant district attorney and who helped battered women and their children but was also well known to defend herself…..