$50,000 bail for man charged with forging motorcycle licence plate

A man accused of imitating a motorcycle plate number, was on Friday granted bail after appearing at a city court.

Otaineo King was granted bail in the sum of $50,000, after pleading not guilty to the charge, read by Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The charge alleged that King, between September 14 and 25, 2018, at Broad Street, George-town, fraudulently imitated the identification mark number of a registered motorcycle.

With no objections by Prosecutor Sanj Singh, bail was granted and the matter was adjourned until March 15, 2019.