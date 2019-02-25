CCTV cameras for NIS offices countrywide

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) is seeking to have surveillance cameras installed at its offices countrywide.

In an advertisement in the Sunday Stabroek yesterday, companies were invited to indicate their interest in supplying and installing CCTV cameras to all offices of the NIS.

Interested contractors are asked to submit proposals with information demonstrating that they have the “required qualifications and relevant experience to undertake and deliver Grade 1 quality and efficient services with a team of qualified and experienced key personnel.”….