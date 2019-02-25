Diamond Housing Scheme to get new entrance road

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has identified land to construct a new entrance to the Diamond Housing Scheme after it had to cancel plans to construct a US$4.7 million overpass there because the road reserve was sold to a private individual under the previous PPP/C administration.

The ministry has decided to construct a new entrance, a car park and market, Minister of Public Infra-structure David Patterson said in a post on his Facebook page on February 10. He said that the project will be done in three phases. Phase I is for the construction of a market and taxi stand for which tenders have already been issued. Phase II, which will be tendered out soon, will see the extension of the road to First Avenue and beyond, while Phase three, which will be tendered out in the third quarter of this year, will be for the extension of the existing roads to the East Coast-East Bank bypass.

Patterson said that the ministry was able to access land with the help and cooperation of Demerara Distillers Limited…..