Female driver charged with assaulting police, resisting arrest, on $95,000 bail

A female minibus driver faced six charges on Friday for allegedly assaulting two female police officers.

Amarita Saul, 38, allegedly assaulted Police Constable Woolford and Police Constable La Rose on February 6, 2019 at the 48 minibus park. It has also been alleged that Saul resisted arrest from the two constables and behaved disorderly.

The mother of four pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were read to her by Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Christopher Morris objected to bail being granted to Saul because she was contacted by the police and refused to go with them. When the police attempted to arrest her, she reportedly scratch-ed the police and resisted.

Saul was placed on $95,000 bail and was told to return to court on March 11, 2019 for the next hearing.