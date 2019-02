Five men were on Friday fined, after they pleaded guilty to a loitering charge brought against them at a city court.

Troy Barclay, Kwasi Jordan, Ray Smith, Ishmael Rogers and Jordan Rogers, were fined $10,000 each after admitting to the charge that on February 20, at Albouystown, they were found loitering.

If the men are unable to pay the fine, they will have to serve a default sentence of two weeks in jail.