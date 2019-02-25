Gov’t accountable for ensuring RUSAL addresses workers’ issues -union

The trade union representing bauxite workers yesterday demanded swift follow-up action on issues currently roiling the industry and said it will hold government accountable for ensuring that Russian Aluminium (RUSAL) conforms to commitments made.

The Guyana Bauxite & General Workers Union’s (GB&GWU) demand followed a meeting with workers and Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally on Friday. The meeting came after workers attached to RUSAL’s subsidiary, the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI), took strike action on February 15 after the unilateral imposition of a 1 per cent increase in wages, which they had claimed was unfair. Subsequently, with the strike continuing, 61 workers were fired on February 18.

Facing calls to take a stand and represent workers, a team of government ministers met with company executives last week with Ally meeting workers at Maple Town, Aroaima on Friday. A number of issues were raised including BCGI’s reluctance to recognise and negotiate with the union…..