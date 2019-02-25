GTU/Ministry meeting ‘inconclusive’

A meeting between the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and the Ministry of Education to iron out concerns about the January salary received by teachers was “inconclusive.”

According to GTU president Mark Lyte, the union is concerned that back payments received by teachers in January did not reflect the increases which were agreed following nine days of strike action last year.

The union and the Ministry of Education in October agreed that teachers who in 2015 were earning below $100,000 will get a 12% increase on their salaries for 2016, while those who earned $100,000 and above will receive an 8% increase. Specific reference was made of the fact that the percentage already paid for 2016 should form a part of the payment to be received…..