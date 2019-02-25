GWI maps Karasabai water resources

In an effort to combat the existing difficulties of accessing water in the village of Karasabai, Region Nine, the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) conducted a resistivity log to aid in the identification of additional water sources to adequately supply residents.

According to a GWI press release, resistivity logging entails the search for underground water sources through deep rock formation, for the drilling of new wells.

A report, detailing the results of this logging exercise, was handed over to Karasabai village representatives on Wednesday, by GWI’s Managing Director, Dr Richard Van West-Charles, in the presence of Executive Director of Hinterland Services, Ramchand Jailal…..