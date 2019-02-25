Jagdeo laments sloth in hearing of no-confidence appeals

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday bemoaned the sloth with which the Appeal Court is dealing with the appeals of the no-confidence ruling even as he expressed hope that the issue will be placed on the agenda of the upcoming CARICOM Heads of Government meeting.

“We have noticed that a week has passed and the Chancellor has not set the hearing of the appeal as yet,” Jagdeo told Stabroek News yesterday. “The High Court treated the matter expeditiously but it seems it is not receiving the same type of attention at the Court of Appeal,” he added.

The Attorney General’s Chambers on Thursday said it corrected the errors in the two summonses filed on Attorney General Basil Williams’ behalf as part of the appeals of two of the judgements delivered by Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire on the validity of the no-confidence vote against the government…..