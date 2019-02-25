Guyana News

Man accused of defrauding company of over $200,000 in oil

By Staff Writer
Keron Jainarine

Bail was granted to a sales representative on Friday, after he pleaded not guilty to obtaining oil by false pretense.

The charge, read by Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, alleges that Keron Jainarine, 30, on July 4, 2018, at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, with intent to defraud, obtained from Yellow Mine Hydraulics Supplies, 15 bottles of oil valued $276,450, by falsely pretending that he is an employee of El Dorado Trading, knowing same to be false.

With no objections from Prosecutor Sanj Singh, bail was granted in the sum of $50,000, after Jainarine pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The matter was adjourned until March 15, 2019.

