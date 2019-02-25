Massive East Bank traffic jam after oil equipment falls off trailer

Hundreds of vehicles and commuters were held up for hours yesterday afternoon in a massive traffic jam on the East Bank Demerara public road after a piece of equipment destined for oil and gas operations fell off a container truck at McDoom.

Stabroek News understands that the equipment is part of a mud pump used in oil and gas operations. The equipment, which was registered to Schlumberger, the largest oil services provider in the world, was not properly secured on the truck. The incident occurred sometime after 4:30 pm yesterday as the truck was navigating a turn.

Stabroek News last night reached out to Schlumberger’s spokeswoman Susan Ganz via email for a comment on the accident but up to press time, there was no response…..