Public Infrastructure Ministry lowers threshold for some road works

In order to facilitate small companies getting contracts for road repairs, the Ministry of Public Infra-structure has changed its evaluation criteria for road works in Regions Two, Three, Four and Five.

This relates to the Bidding Document titled ‘Miscellaneous Roads Regions 2, 3, 4 and 5’. In a notice in yesterday’s Sun-day Stabroek, the Ministry announced that bidders are now required to demonstrate the completion of three similar jobs in nature, size and complexity of a minimum value of $13 million instead of three jobs of similar nature, size and complexity of a minimum value of $25 million.

It added that the Minis-try is also extending the bid opening dates from February 19, 2019 to February 26, 2019 in order to give new bidders enough time to prepare their documents.

A copy of the bid document is available for inspection and purchase at the ministry’s Accounts Department.