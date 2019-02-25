Guyana News

Public Infrastructure Ministry lowers threshold for some road works

-to benefit small contractors

By Staff Writer

In order to facilitate small companies getting contracts for road repairs, the Ministry of Public Infra-structure has changed its evaluation criteria for road works in Regions Two, Three, Four and Five.

This relates to the Bidding Document titled ‘Miscellaneous Roads Regions 2, 3, 4 and 5’. In a notice in yesterday’s Sun-day Stabroek, the Ministry announced that bidders are now required to demonstrate the completion of three similar jobs in nature, size and complexity of a minimum value of $13 million instead of three jobs of similar nature, size and complexity of a minimum value of $25 million.

It added that the Minis-try is also extending the bid opening dates from February 19, 2019 to February 26, 2019 in order to give new bidders enough time to prepare their documents.

A copy of the bid document is available for inspection and purchase at the ministry’s Accounts Department.

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Massive East Bank traffic jam after oil equipment falls off trailer

EPA to hike fees to address funding, staff shortages

Gov’t accountable for ensuring RUSAL addresses workers’ issues -union

Gov’t accountable for ensuring RUSAL addresses workers’ issues -union

Comments

Trending