Trotman responds to ‘malicious’ Facebook post on alleged properties

Denying that he is the owner of multiple houses and a bar, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman yesterday labelled such claims as a desperate attempt by the opposition PPP to besmirch his character.

An anti-government Facebook page, Live in Guyana, in a paid post on Facebook on Saturday, posted photographs of two homes and a bar, saying that they cost some $250 million and are owned by Trotman. It claimed that Trotman owns the three properties, two of which are located at Nabaclis on the East Coast of Demerara and one at Providence on the East Bank of Demerara. Trotman’s father owns a home at Nabaclis but none of the photos posted were of that house.

Persons who apparently know the real owners of the properties were quick to condemn the posts online and were critical of the page’s managers for peddling lies. Trotman himself issued a statement yesterday…..