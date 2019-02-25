Warning labels for cigarette packs

In accordance with Section 58 (3) of the Securities Industry Act, Demerara Tobacco Company Limited today issued the following statement:

Pursuant to the Section 2 of the Tobacco Control Regulations, the new packaging and labelling requirements for tobacco products and electronic delivery systems comes into force nine (9) months from the date of entry of the said Tobacco Control Regulations.

As a result, the following Graphic Health Warnings (see below) would be on display on cigarette packages imported by the Company, which could affect the market and business operations of the Company.