Guyana News

Better Hope house damaged after fire set by neighbour spreads

By Staff Writer
Charran Sahadeo and his family clearing their premises while the fire was being put out

A Better Hope, East Coast Demerara family was forced to evacuate their home early yesterday morning after a fire that was set in a nearby landfill destroyed parts of the structure.

Charran Sahadeo told Stabroek News that a fire was initially set on Saturday, allegedly by a neighbour, and repeated efforts had to be made to extinguish it.

Around 7.30am yesterday, he said, the fire was again set and this time it quickly spread and destroyed sections of his Lot 7 Better Hope, Railway Embankment house…..

