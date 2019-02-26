City extends contracts with small garbage collectors

Following nearly an hour of debate the Mayor and City Council yesterday decided to extend by one month its contracts with five “small garbage contractors.”

During this time the City will continue to hope that Attorney General Basil Williams grants them a legal opinion on the status of their five-year contract with Puran Brothers Disposal Inc and Cevons Waste Management.

Surprisingly both Mayor Ubraj Narine and Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore abstained from the vote. Mentore had argued during the debate that it was council who breached the contracts by failing to pay the contractors for nearly six months…..