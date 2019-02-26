Cops probing East Bank traffic mishap

Traffic police in ‘A’ Division have launched an investigation into the mishap which resulted in a massive traffic jam along the East Bank of Demerara Public Road on Sunday afternoon, after a part of a mud pump fell from a truck.

Traffic Chief Linden Isles yesterday told Stabroek News that investigators are probing to determine whether faulty packing was responsible for the incident.

“We are investigating to see if there was faulty packing because that is an offence… The driver was questioned as a part of the investigation,” Isles said, while adding that the truck driver was released on station bail….