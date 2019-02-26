Cops seeking legal advice again on Kartuni Backdam fatal shooting

The police are currently seeking further legal advice in relation to the killing of a gold miner, identified only as ‘Leon,’ who was fatally shot after he allegedly attacked a licensed firearm holder at Kartuni Backdam, Cuyuni River more than two weeks ago, Divisional Commander Kevin Adonis has said.

Contacted for an update on the matter yesterday, Adonis told Stabroek News that the case file has since been re-sent for further legal advice, which will determine the way forward in the matter.

Last week, Adonis had told this newspaper that the police were instructed to conduct further investigations…..