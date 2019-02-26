East Ruimveldt man charged with raping girl, 9

An East Ruimveldt resident was yesterday accused of raping a nine-year-old girl.

Mario Heywood, 38, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him during an in-camera hearing in a Georgetown court.

It is alleged that between October 1st, 2018 and November 20th, 2018, at East Ruimveldt, Hey-wood engaged in sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16.

He was not required to enter a plea to the offence.

Chief Magistrate McLennan later granted him his release on $250,000 bail.

The matter was later adjourned until March 7th.