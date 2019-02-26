Loo Creek woman chopped on head

A farmer is currently on the run, one week after he allegedly attacked and injured his 54-year-old reputed wife during an argument at their Loo Creek, Linden/Soesdyke Highway home.
Reports are that the incident unfolded around 5pm last Tuesday during which Nora Emmanuel was allegedly beaten about her body and chopped on her head with a cutlass.
She was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Linden Hospital where she spent two days before taking her own discharge…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments