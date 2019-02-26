Loo Creek woman chopped on head

A farmer is currently on the run, one week after he allegedly attacked and injured his 54-year-old reputed wife during an argument at their Loo Creek, Linden/Soesdyke Highway home.

Reports are that the incident unfolded around 5pm last Tuesday during which Nora Emmanuel was allegedly beaten about her body and chopped on her head with a cutlass.

She was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Linden Hospital where she spent two days before taking her own discharge…..