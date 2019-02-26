Man gets 100 years for Montrose ‘granny’ murder

Colin Alleyne was today sentenced to 100 years in prison by Justice Navindra Singh after he was found guilty by a jury of the murder of Montrose grandmother Danrasie Carmen Ganesh in 2015.

While Alleyne, of Cemetery Road, Timehri, continued to maintain his innocence, the 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown returned a unanimous verdict of guilty after three hours of deliberations. The jurors’ deliberations were aided by two videos: surveillance camera video showing Alleyne committing the murder and a video of him signing a statement he gave to the police and talking to the police. The latter was crucial in crushing Alleyne’s lawyer claim that he had not given statement to the police but instead was just asked to sign a blank paper.

Justice Singh started Alleyne’s sentence at 60 years and added 40 extra years for four aggravating factors. One of those factors was the fact that Alleyne committed the act for money and another was the fact that Ganesh was an elderly woman. She was 77-years-old at the time of her death. The cruelty of the act was also considered as the judge pointed to the fact that even after Alleyne had inflicted the injuries on the woman and she was lying on the floor, he returned more than once and kicked her, as seen in the video footage.

When asked by the judge if she had anything to say, Alleyne’s lawyer, Rachel Backer, declined but he maintained his innocence, saying he had not killed anyone.