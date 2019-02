A mother and son were yesterday both granted their release on $30,000 bail by a city magistrate after they were charged with wounding a woman.

Fiona Rodriguez, 37, and her son, Emmanuel Barker, 19, pleaded not guilty to the charge that they wounded Ann Narine on January 5th, 2019, at Blygezeight.

Rodriguez, a real estate agent, and Barker, a student of the Nations University, were both granted bail by Magistrate Leron Daly, who fixed March 12th, 2019 as the date for their next hearing.