Number of Venezuelan migrants at 5,123

The National Multi-Sectoral Coordinating Committee yesterday disclosed that the Immigration Department has recorded an increase of 702 Venezuelan migrants in Guyana, bringing the total number of documented Venezuelan migrants here to 5,123.

These migrants are fleeing the deepening unrest in Venezuela.

At the fortnightly meeting of the Committee, held at the Department of Citizenship, yesterday, it was also stated in a Ministry of the Presidency press release that Barima-Waini (Region One) continues to receive the largest number of migrants…..