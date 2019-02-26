Guyana News

Section of Nappi gains access to potable water

By Staff Writer
The newly installed photovoltaic system at Nappi (GWI photo)

As promised, the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) says that some residents of the community of Nappi in the Central Rupununi have been provided with easy access to potable water in time for the February 23rd   Republic celebrations.

A GWI release yesterday said that during the latter part of January, GWI officials visited the Region Nine community and made a promise to provide easy access to potable water to some residents by February 23, 2019.

GWI said that during the community meeting, it was mentioned that a well and trestle erected in early 2015 was never put into operation and as such the community pleaded with GWI to make this system operable…..

