Bauxite company fires 30 more workers

Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally says that the government would have to examine the future of Russian bauxite company, RUSAL here after it refused to reinstate 60 dismissed workers and fired another 30 yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) will be mobilising its membership to begin protesting tomorrow morning the actions by the RUSAL-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI).

Following an engagement between government ministers and BCGI’s parent company, RUSAL, a response was expected by yesterday on the reinstatement of the workers who were dismissed on February 18th after strike action…..