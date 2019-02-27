CARICOM statisticians want adequate resources

A recently-held regional high-level seminar on statistics saw participants calling on CARICOM member states to ensure that adequate resources are provided for the timely conduct of the 2020 Round of Population and Housing Census.

According to a CARICOM press release, the day-long seminar held at the Grenada trade Centre in St. George’s attracted participation from regional governments, Community institutions and international development partners and focussed on the Census and its role in the implementation of the Regional Strategy for the Development of Statistics (RSDS). Stakeholders also wanted the timely dissemination of the Census results.

Common tools which were recommended for the dissemination of Census data in the 2020 Census Round include, REDATAM, CensusInfo, and GIS-web-enabled Census e-portals. ….