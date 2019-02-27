Cops charged with robbing Brazilian on Takutu Bridge

Two policemen were yesterday charged with robbing a Brazilian national at the Takutu Bridge.
Daniel Kellman, 25, of Linden and Sherwin Spiers, 21, of Parika, were charged with robbing Ronaldo Ferreira of a BLU cellphone, valued $38,000 and R$20, which is equivalent to GY$1,200, while being armed with firearms on February 20th, 2019, at Takutu Bridge.
The ranks, who were represented by attorney Jerome Khan, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read to them in Georgetown by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan…..
