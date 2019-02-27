Granger invites Jagdeo to meet on readiness for polls, funding

President David Granger has invited Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to meet next Wednesday on the readiness of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to hold general elections and the requirement for funding.

While Granger left Guyana yesterday for Cuba, where he is receiving treatment for cancer, the invitation was sent on his behalf by State Minister Joseph Harmon.

The letter to Jagdeo, dated February 25th, was released yesterday by the Ministry of the Presidency. The president has also written the GECOM Chairman James Patterson urging the start of poll preparations and seeking a consultation on the electoral body’s readiness…..