GRDB still seeking info on condemned Jamaica rice shipment

The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) is yet to receive information from the Jamaican authorities on reports of the confiscation of 70 tonnes of “Cinderella White” rice, General Manager Nizam Hassan said yesterday.

Earlier this month, the Jamaica Observer reported that the Jamaica Food Storage and Prevention of Infestation Division (FSPID) confiscated 70 metric tonnes (1,575 bags) of the rice from Guyana due to high microbial content. The GRDB subsequently launched an investigation.

At a press conference at the Ministry of Agriculture yesterday, Hassan explained that the GRDB learnt of the issue through reports in the media and has since reached out to the Jamaican authorities…..