GTT sees 400% increase in internet traffic – Nedd

Over the last year, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has recorded an over 400% increase in internet traffic, which the company’s Chief Executive Officer Justin Nedd said is credited to progress in the deployment of its fibre optic cable network in that time.

At a press conference that was held at the company’s store on Brickdam, Nedd said that while GTT had a challenging year, it was equally productive.

He explained that the company has realised that the internet is the largest driver of productivity and learning in Guyana and within the last 12 months it had been building its fibre optic cable network at a frenetic pace…..