Internal probe clears GRDB staff in erroneous Panama rice shipment

The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has completed its investigation of the erroneous shipment of 33 containers of parboiled rice to Panama last year and while it has cleared its staff of any wrongdoing, it remains unable to say how the mistake was made.

Last September, the shipment was flagged by the Panamanian authorities and sent back as white rice was to have been shipped, not parboiled rice. As a result, investigations were launched by the GRDB and the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Hassan told a press conference at the Ministry of Agriculture yesterday that the findings of the GRDB’s investigation, which has been completed, revealed no wrongdoing on the part of the GRDB or its staff. He added that the investigation also revealed that all the relevant and requisite procedures were followed by the GRDB and its staff in the execution of their duties…..