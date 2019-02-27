Mabaruma Hospital’s Paediatric Unit gets oxygen concentrator

The Ministry of Public Health has handed over an oxygen concentrator to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital in Region 1, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

According to the acting Regional Health Officer (RHO) of the region, Dr. Vishal Ramjas, “what it does is it moves away from us carrying around these heavy cylinder tanks of oxygen and what it does is it uses the air or the oxygen in the environs and convert it into medical air, so this will decrease one’s expense.”….