Guyana News

Man accused of chopping reputed wife while restraining order was being served

-victim was accompanied by unarmed rural constable

By Staff Writer
Vashtie Mahase

The police in ‘C’ Division are currently pursuing a 39-year-old farmer who allegedly attacked and chopped his reputed wife on Sunday while she was in the company of a female rural constable to serve a restraining order on him at Mahaica.

Vashtie Mahase called “Amanda”, 21, a mother of two of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara sustained chops about her body including her head, face, neck and hands.

She was rushed to city hospital where she remained warded up to last evening. Her condition is listed as stable…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

New Amsterdam to get 956 new streetlights

Internal probe clears GRDB staff in erroneous Panama rice shipment

Internal probe clears GRDB staff in erroneous Panama rice shipment

Pawnshop worker fined for abusing cop, having weapon

Pawnshop worker fined for abusing cop, having weapon

Comments

Trending