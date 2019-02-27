Man accused of chopping reputed wife while restraining order was being served

The police in ‘C’ Division are currently pursuing a 39-year-old farmer who allegedly attacked and chopped his reputed wife on Sunday while she was in the company of a female rural constable to serve a restraining order on him at Mahaica.

Vashtie Mahase called “Amanda”, 21, a mother of two of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara sustained chops about her body including her head, face, neck and hands.

She was rushed to city hospital where she remained warded up to last evening. Her condition is listed as stable…..