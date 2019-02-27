Guyana News

Parfaite Harmonie youth dies after Vreed-en-Hoop collision

By Staff Writer
Dead: Nial Persaud

A young Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara resident is now dead after he collided with a hire car along the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road early yesterday morning.

Nial Persaud, 22, of Lot 635 Parfaite Harmonie, sustained severe head injuries during the accident, which occurred around 12.25 am.

He was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Cops charged with robbing Brazilian on Takutu Bridge

Cops charged with robbing Brazilian on Takutu Bridge

GTT sees 400% increase in internet traffic – Nedd

Man accused of chopping reputed wife while restraining order was being served

Comments

Trending