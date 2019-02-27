Parfaite Harmonie youth dies after Vreed-en-Hoop collision

A young Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara resident is now dead after he collided with a hire car along the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road early yesterday morning.
Nial Persaud, 22, of Lot 635 Parfaite Harmonie, sustained severe head injuries during the accident, which occurred around 12.25 am.
He was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival…..
